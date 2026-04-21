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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2026 4:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2026 4:09 PM IST

    ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗം ശിവ്കുമാർ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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      ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗം ശിവ്കുമാർ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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      മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി വെൽഫെയർ അസോസ്സിയേഷൻ (ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ്) എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് അംഗം വീരരാജു ഡൗർല (ശിവ്കുമാർ 68) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശിയാണ്. സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ബഹ്റൈൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് കീഴിൽ കാറ്ററിങ് സൂപ്പർവൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. 43 വർഷത്തോളമായി ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫിന് പുറമേ ഇന്ത്യൻക്ലബ്, തെലങ്കാന കലാ സമിതി അംഗവും കൂടിയാണ്. ഭാര്യയും മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികളുമാണുള്ളത്.

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