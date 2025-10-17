Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 17 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST
    date_range 17 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    അ​മീ​ർ ശ​മീ​ർ സ​ഖാ​ഫി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള 50 അം​ഗ സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ല​ത്വീ​ഫി, മു​സ്ത​ഫ ഹാ​ജി ക​ണ്ണ​പു​രം, ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പൂ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ചെ​റു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ മ​യ്യേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​ത്ത സം​ഘം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 20ന് ​യാ​ത്ര​തി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:pilgrimagereceivesicfICF BAHRAIN
    News Summary - ICF Umrah Association receives pilgrimage
