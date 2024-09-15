Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 5:52 AM GMT

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മ​ദ്ഹു​റ​സൂ​ൽ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം എം.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു
    ICF Ummul Hasam Central Madhurazul Conference
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മ​ദ്ഹു​റ​സൂ​ൽ


    സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്


    മ​നാ​മ: തി​രു​ന​ബി (സ): ​ജീ​വി​തം ദ​ർ​ശ​നം എ​ന്ന ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മ​ദ്ഹു റ​സൂ​ൽ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം ബാ​ങ്കോ​ക്ക് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ശൈ​ഖ് ഹ​സ​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​ദ​നി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ എം.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സ​ഖാ​ഫി താ​ത്തൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും വി.​എം. ക​ബീ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsICF Ummul Hasam Central Madhurazul Conference
