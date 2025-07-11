Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 11 July 2025 11:07 AM IST
    date_range 11 July 2025 11:14 AM IST

    ഐ.സി.ബി.എഫ് സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കല്‍ ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന്

    medical camp
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫി​ന്റെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ ടൗ​ണി​ലെ അ​ല്‍ ഇ​മാ​റ ഹെ​ല്‍ത്ത് കെ​യ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ല്‍ 11 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ല്‍ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ഡോ​ക്ട​ര്‍മാ​രു​ടെ സേ​വ​ന​വും ര​ക്ത​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളും സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഫ​സ്റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ഷ് സിം​ഗാ​ള്‍ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​കും.

