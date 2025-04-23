Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrainchevron_rightഭൗ​മ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ച്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2025 12:20 PM IST

    ഭൗ​മ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ൾ

    earth day celebration
    ഭൗ​മ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം

    സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ്ല​ക്കാ​ർ​ഡു​മാ​യി

    മ​നാ​മ: ഭൗ​മ ദി​നം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ. വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഭൗ​മ​ദി​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി.ഭൂ​മി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം എ​ടു​ത്തു​കാ​ണി​ച്ച നാ​ല്, അ​ഞ്ച് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്കി​റ്റ് ഏ​റെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നീ​ല വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ധ​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ

    “സേ​വ് എ​ർ​ത്ത്”, “ഗോ ​ഗ്രീ​ൻ” പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ്ല​ക്കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളു​യി​ർ​ത്തി​യും ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain NewsEarth Day Celebration
    News Summary - Ibn Al Haitham School celebrates Earth Day
