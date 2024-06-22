Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 5:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 5:02 AM GMT

    ജി​ദാ​ലി​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു

    നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    house fire
    മ​നാ​മ: ജി​ദാ​ലി​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ണ​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. തു​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:HouseBahrain NewsFire
    News Summary - House fire in Jid ali- Civil defense was rescued
