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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightജനുസാനിൽ വീടിന്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2026 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2026 9:38 AM IST

    ജനുസാനിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച സംഭവം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന 16 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു

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    ജനുസാനിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച സംഭവം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന 16 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു
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    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെ ജനുസാനിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച 16 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു. ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സ്വദേശിനിയായ ദുവാ അൽ മഹാഫ്ദ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പുക ശ്വസിച്ച് ഗുരുതര അവസ്ഥയിലാണ് അവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത്. പിന്നീട് മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    ദുവായുടെ 10 വയസ്സുകാരനായ സഹോദരൻ നിലവിൽ ഐ.സിയുവിൽ അതീവ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്. അപകടസമയത്ത് വീട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്കും മൂത്ത മകനും നിസ്സാര പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇവർ അപകടനില തരണം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:diedgulfBahrainHouse fireundergoing treatment
    News Summary - House fire in Janusan; 16-year-old girl dies while undergoing treatment
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