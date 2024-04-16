Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    16 April 2024 6:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2024 6:37 AM GMT

    അ​റാ​ദി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​റാ​ദി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ള​പാ​യ​വും പ​രി​ക്കും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

