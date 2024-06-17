Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:22 AM GMT

    ബു​​ക്​​​വാ​​റ​​യി​​ൽ വീ​​ടി​​ന്​ തീ​​പി​​ടി​​ച്ച​​ത്​ നി​​യ​​​ന്ത്ര​​ണ വി​​ധേ​​യ​​മാ​​ക്കി

    മ​​നാ​​മ: ബു​​ക്​​​വാ​​റ​​യി​​ൽ ഒ​​രു വീ​​ടി​​ന്​ തീ​​പി​​ടി​​ച്ച​​ത്​ നി​​യ​​ന്ത്ര​​ണ വി​​ധേ​​യ​​മാ​​ക്കി​​യ​​താ​​യി സി​​വി​​ൽ ഡി​​ഫ​​ന്‍സ്​ അ​​റി​​യി​​ച്ചു. ആ​​ള​​പാ​​യം റി​​പ്പോ​​ർ​​ട്ട്​ ചെ​​യ്യ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടി​​ട്ടി​​ല്ല. ഷോ​​ർ​​ട്ട്​ സ​​ർ​​ക്യൂ​​ട്ടാ​​ണ്​ തീ​​പി​​ടി​​ത്ത കാ​​ര​​ണ​​മെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ്​ അ​​റി​​യു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

    TAGS:FireBukwara
