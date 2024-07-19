Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    സി​ത്ര​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു

    എ.​സി​യി​ലെ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണം
    Civil defense
    മ​നാ​മ: സി​ത്ര​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. എ.​സി​യി​ലെ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക വി​വ​രം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:civil defenseBahrain NewsSitra
    News Summary - house caught fire in Sitra; Civil defense was switched off
