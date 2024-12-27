Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    27 Dec 2024 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 9:03 AM IST

    ഹോ​പ്പ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹോ​പ്പ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. 27ന് ​സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30 മു​ത​ൽ 11.30 വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്താ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഹോ​പ്പ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 3777 5801 (ഗി​രീ​ഷ്), 3988 9317 (ജ​യേ​ഷ്) എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

