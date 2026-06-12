ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ആദരിക്കുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 11:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 11:19 AM IST
ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ആദരിക്കുന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Honoring high achieving students
മനാമ: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ 10, പ്ലസ് 2 പരീക്ഷകളിൽ വിജയം നേടിയ ഫ്രൻഡ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബത്തിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ആദരിക്കുന്നു.
ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 4.00 മണിക്ക് സിഞ്ചിലെ ഫ്രൻഡ്സ് സെൻ്റർ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രതിഭാ സംഗമത്തിൽ ടീൻ ഇന്ത്യ നടത്തിയ വിവിധ മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ വിജയികളായവരെയും ആദരിക്കുമെന്ന് ടീൻ ഇന്ത്യ വകുപ്പ് സെക്രട്ടറി റഷീദ സുബൈർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story