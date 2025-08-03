Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2025 9:37 AM IST

    പി.​ജി ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്കു​കാ​രി​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    പി.​ജി ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്കു​കാ​രി​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    പി.​ജി ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്ക് നേ​ടി​യ ന​ജീ​ബ സി.​കെ​യെ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​നാ​ബി​സ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ എം.​എ അ​നി​മേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്ക് നേ​ടി​യ കാ​സിം കോ​ട്ടൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൾ ന​ജീ​ബ സി.​കെ​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​നാ​ബി​സ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ഏ​രി​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ന​സ് സി.​എ​ച്ച് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി കൈ​മാ​റി. ന​വാ​സ് ത​ളീ​ക്ക​ര, അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ നി​ട്ടൂ​ർ, റി​യാ​സ് പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

