Posted Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST
ഗ്രന്ഥരചയിതാവ് പി. ഹരീന്ദ്രനാഥിനെ ആദരിച്ചു
News Summary - Honored by the writer P. Harindranath
മനാമ: ജനതാ കൾചറൽ സെന്ററിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ചരിത്ര ഗ്രന്ഥരചയിതാവ് പി. ഹരീന്ദ്രനാഥിനെ ആദരിച്ചു.
മനാമ കെ. സിറ്റി ഹാളിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് നജീബ് കടലായി അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. മനോജ് വടകര, ജയരാജൻ കെ.പി, പവിത്രൻ കള്ളിയിൽ, ഷൈജു വി.പി, ദിനേശൻ അരീക്കൽ, ജയപ്രകാശ് വിപിൻലാൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. നികേഷ് വരപ്രത്ത് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞ പരിപാടിക്ക് സുരേഷ് സി.കെ സുമേഷ് രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ, യു.പി സുബീഷ്, സുരേഷ് പി.ഇ.ടി, സുരേഷ് കല്ലേരി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
