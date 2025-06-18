Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 11:09 AM IST

    ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ര​ച​യി​താ​വ് പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ര​ച​യി​താ​വ് പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥി​നെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത ക​ൾ​ചർ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ജ​ന​താ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ച​രി​ത്ര ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ര​ച​യി​താ​വ് പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    മ​നാ​മ കെ. ​സി​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ന​ജീ​ബ് ക​ട​ലാ​യി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മ​നോ​ജ് വ​ട​ക​ര, ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ൻ കെ.​പി, പ​വി​ത്ര​ൻ ക​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ, ഷൈ​ജു വി.​പി, ദി​നേ​ശ​ൻ അ​രീ​ക്ക​ൽ, ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് വി​പി​ൻ​ലാ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. നി​കേ​ഷ് വ​ര​പ്ര​ത്ത് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് സു​രേ​ഷ് സി.​കെ സു​മേ​ഷ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, യു.​പി സു​ബീ​ഷ്, സു​രേ​ഷ് പി.​ഇ.​ടി, സു​രേ​ഷ് ക​ല്ലേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:writerhonoredgulf
