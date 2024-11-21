Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT

    ബി​ജു തേ​ല​പി​ള്ളി​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    Biju Thelapilli
    ബി​ജു തേ​ല​പി​ള്ളി​യെ അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി ഭ​ദ്രാ​സ​ന മ​ദ്ബ​ഹാ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ സം​ഘം ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ മ​ദ്ബ​ഹാ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യി 40 വ​ർ​ഷം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ബി​ജു തേ​ല​പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക് അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി ഭ​ദ്രാ​സ​ന മ​ദ്ബ​ഹാ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ സം​ഘം ആ​ദ​ര​വ് ന​ൽ​കി. ബി​ജു തേ​ല​പി​ള്ളി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മ​ദ്ബ​ഹാ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യി സേ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണ് ബി​ജു തേ​ല​പി​ള്ളി.

    TAGS:Bahrain newsBiju Thelapilli
