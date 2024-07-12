Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഫാ​രി​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ചാ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഡ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട​ന്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം.

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​പി. ഫു​ആ​ദി​ന്റെ​യും (ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന വി​ല്ല) പി.​പി. ഹാ​ജ​റ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഫാ​രി​സാ​ണ് ചാ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഡ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട​ന്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ ചാ​ൻ​സി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ല​സ് ടു ​വ​രെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​ഠി​ച്ച​ത്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലാ​ണ് സി.​എ കോ​ഴ്സ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ന്നോ​ൽ ത​ണ​ൽ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​മ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - high success Bahraini expatriate student
