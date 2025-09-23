Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 11:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 11:56 AM IST

    ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ 'പൊ​ന്നോ​ണം' വി​പു​ല​മാ​യി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പൊ​ന്നോ​ണം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക രം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ എ​ട്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ 'പൊ​ന്നോ​ണം' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​വാ​ൽ റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നൂ​റോ​ളം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bahrain Newscelebratesheart bahraingulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Heart Bahrain celebrates 'Golden Hour' in style
