Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2025 12:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2025 12:34 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതംtext_fields
News Summary - heart attack; The young man was arrested in Bahrain
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് പയ്യോളി തുറയൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ഫായിസ് (37) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്ന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനില് നിര്യാതനായി. താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് സല്മാനിയ മെഡിക്കല് സെന്ററിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. കുടുംബം ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: അംജത. മക്കൾ: സെറ, ഇസിൻ. പിതാവ്: അബ്ദു റഹ്മാൻ. മാതാവ്: ആമിന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ സാമൂഹികപ്രവർത്തകരുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.
