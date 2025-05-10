Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 12:34 PM IST
    യു​വാ​വ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് പ​യ്യോ​ളി തു​റ​യൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫാ​യി​സ് (37) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ല്‍മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. കു​ടും​ബം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​ര്യ: അം​ജ​ത. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സെ​റ, ഇ​സി​ൻ. പി​താ​വ്: അ​ബ്ദു റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: ആ​മി​ന. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്നു.

