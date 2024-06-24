Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Juby Ellen Antu
    ജൂ​ബി ഈ​ല​ൻ ആ​ന്റു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളം റ​പ്പാ​ൽ പ​റ​പ്പൂ​ക്ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ജൂ​ബി ഈ​ല​ൻ ആ​ന്റു (46)വാ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ ഗാ​രേ​ജ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: ആ​ന്റു. മാ​താ​വ്: അ​ന്നം. ഭാ​ര്യ: സി​മി.

    TAGS:Heart AttackDiedBahrain News
    News Summary - heart attack; The Thrissur native was died in Bahrain
