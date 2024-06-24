Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - heart attack; The Thrissur native was died in Bahrain
മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് തൃശൂർ പള്ളം റപ്പാൽ പറപ്പൂക്കര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ജൂബി ഈലൻ ആന്റു (46)വാണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. സൽമാബാദിൽ ഗാരേജ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ആന്റു. മാതാവ്: അന്നം. ഭാര്യ: സിമി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story