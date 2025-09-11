Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം;...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 8:55 AM IST

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    death news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ട്ടി

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ന​ടു​വ​ട്ടം തെ​ക്കും​മേ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ട്ടി (58) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. താ​മ​സ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​ൽ കോ​ൾ​ഡ് സ്റ്റോ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. 35 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മൂ​ന്ന് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും അ​ഞ്ചു പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കു​ടും​ബം നാ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath NewsGulf NewsPalakkad nativeBahrain News
    News Summary - Heart attack; Palakkad native passes away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X