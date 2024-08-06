Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 11:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 11:27 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പെരുമണ്ണ കുഴിമ്പാട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണനാണ് (63) മരിച്ചത്. റിഫയിൽ കാറിലിരിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഹൃദയാഘാതമുണ്ടാകുകയായിരുന്നു. ഫാബ്രിക്കേഷൻ സ്ഥാപനം നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ.

    ഭാര്യ മിനിജാ ദേവിയും മകനും ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടി​ലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നു.

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath News
