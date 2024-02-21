Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Feb 2024 3:35 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Feb 2024 3:35 AM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - heart attack; Native of Kollam passed away
മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെതുടർന്ന് കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ചവറ ഇടപ്പള്ളിക്കോട്ട സഫീർ മൻസിലിൽ ജവഹർ അസനാരുകുഞ്ഞ് (60) ആണ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിമധ്യേ മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ഹാജിറാ ബീവി. മക്കൾ: സഫീർ ജവഹർ, മനാഫ് ജവഹർ. പ്രവാസി ലീഗൽ സെല്ലിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കയക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story