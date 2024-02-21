Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    jawahar asanarukunj
    ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ അ​സ​നാ​രു​കു​ഞ്ഞ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ച​വ​റ ഇ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി​ക്കോ​ട്ട സ​ഫീ​ർ മ​ൻ​സി​ലി​ൽ ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ അ​സ​നാ​രു​കു​ഞ്ഞ് (60) ആ​ണ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​മ​ധ്യേ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഹാ​ജി​റാ ബീ​വി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ഫീ​ർ ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ, മ​നാ​ഫ് ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ. പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ല്ലി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Heart AttackKollamBahrain Newsdeath news
    News Summary - heart attack; Native of Kollam passed away
