    date_range 18 Aug 2025 8:27 PM IST
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 8:27 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സുനിൽ ദിവാകരൻ പിള്ള

    മനാമ: കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് സ്വദേശി സുനിൽ ദിവാകരൻ പിള്ള (50) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. സെല്ലാക്കിലെ ഒരു പാലസിൽ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരനായി തുടരുകയായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം കഴിഞ്ഞ എട്ടു വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്.

    ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് പെൺമക്കളും അടങ്ങുന്നതാണ് കുടുംബം. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തു വരുന്നു.

