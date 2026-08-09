ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 9 Aug 2026 2:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Aug 2026 2:41 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack: Kasaragod native passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: കാസർകോട് കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി അഷ്റഫ് (45) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രാവിലെ ജോലിക്ക് പോവാനായി ഒരുങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മനാമ സൂക്കിൽ പള്ളിക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള മാക്സി ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സുബൈദ. മകൾ: ഷിഫാന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തുവരുന്നു.
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