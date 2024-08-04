Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; വടകര...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:11 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    haris death bahrain
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹാരിസ് പള്ളിപ്പറമ്പത് 

    മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.അഴിയൂർ കുഞ്ഞിപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി ഹാരിസ് പള്ളിപ്പറമ്പത് (48) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. മനാമ സൂഖിലെ റീഗൽ സൂപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുന്നതടക്കമുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി മയ്യത്തു പരിപാലന വിങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:heart attackBahrain NewsKozhikode News
    News Summary - heart attack A native of Vadakara passed away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick