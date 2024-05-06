Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2024 1:38 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2024 1:38 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Bahrain Obituary
    മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കോന്നി വകയാര്‍ പാര്‍ലി വടക്കേതില്‍ സ്റൈയ്സൻ മാത്യു (50) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ബിസിനസ്സ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബം ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: സിബിമോൾ. മകൾ: അനീറ്റ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നിട്‌ പൂവന്‍പാറ ശാലേം മാര്‍ത്തോമ്മാ പള്ളിയിൽ.

    stayson death

    TAGS:PathanamthittaObituaryBahrain
    News Summary - heart attack A native of Pathanamthitta passed away in Bahrain
