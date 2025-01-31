Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    31 Jan 2025
    31 Jan 2025

    ഐ.​സി.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് -2025

    ഐ.​സി.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് -2025
    ഐ.​സി.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 

    മ​നാ​മ: ഐ.​സി.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സെ​ഗ​യാ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ബി.​എം.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഐ.​സി.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബ്ര​ദ​ർ അ​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സ്‌ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ർ​ജ്കു​ട്ടി തോ​മ​സ് (ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ, ഹെ​വി എ​ക്വി​പ്പ്മെ​ന്റ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ, വൈ.​കേ. അ​ൽ​മോ​യ​ദ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ൺ​സ്) മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബ്ര​ദ​ർ നോ​യ​ൽ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ശേ​ഷം വി​വി​ധ സ​ഭ​ക​ളി​ലെ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ക​ലാ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ബ്ര​ദ​ർ എ​ബി​ൻ ജ​യിം​സ്, സി​സ്റ്റ​ർ കെ​സി​യ ഡേ​വി​സ്, എ​ലി​സ​ബ​ത്ത് ബോ​ബി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

