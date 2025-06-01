Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 9:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 9:55 AM IST

    ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    പി.​പി. ഹ​മീ​ദ് സാ​ഹി​ബി​ന് കെ.​എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ​ജ്ജി​നാ​യി പോ​കു​ന്ന കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി മു​സ് ലിം ​വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി പി.​പി ഹ​മീ​ദ് സാ​ഹി​ബി​ന് കെ.​എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഖാ​സിം കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു.

    സാ​ദ​ത്ത് പി.​കെ, ഇ​ബ്‌​റാ​ഹീം കോ​റോ​ത്ത്, റ​ഫീ​ഖ്‌ അ​രു​മു​ണ്ടേ​രി, ഖാ​സിം ഉ​സ്താ​ദ്, നി​സാ​ർ വി.​പി, ഈ​സ തി​രു​മ​ന, ഹാ​ഷിം സി.​എ​ച്ച്, ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ഷ്‌​ക്ക​ർ സി.​എം സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശ​രീ​ഫ് കെ.​വി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsHajj PilgrimsHajj 2025Hajj Farewell
    News Summary - Hajj pilgrimage Farewell
