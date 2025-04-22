Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 22 April 2025 10:35 AM IST
    date_range 22 April 2025 10:35 AM IST

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി, വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25ന്

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി, വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25ന്
    ​മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സാ​മൂ​തി​രി ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ക​ല​വ​റ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ലു​മ്നി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​വാ​നും +973 3435 3639 / +973 3430 4560 / +973 3928 8974 / +973 3652 4953 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്

    TAGS:Gulf Newsguruvayurappan collegeCollege Alumni
    News Summary - Guruvayurappan College Alumni, Annual General Body on April 25th
