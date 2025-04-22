Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 April 2025 10:35 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 April 2025 10:35 AM IST
ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി, വാർഷിക ജനറൽ ബോഡി ഏപ്രിൽ 25ന്text_fields
News Summary - Guruvayurappan College Alumni, Annual General Body on April 25th
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് സാമൂതിരി ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് പൂർവ വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ വാർഷിക ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗം ഏപ്രിൽ 25 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് സൽമാനിയ കലവറ റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് ഹാളിൽ നടത്തുന്നു.
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും അലുമ്നിയുടെ ഭാഗമാവാനും +973 3435 3639 / +973 3430 4560 / +973 3928 8974 / +973 3652 4953 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്
