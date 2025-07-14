Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    14 July 2025 9:50 AM IST
    14 July 2025 9:50 AM IST

    ഗു​രു​പൂ​ർ​ണി​മാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    gurupoornima celebration
    മാ​താ അ​മൃ​താ​ന​ന്ദ​മ​യി സേ​വാ​സ​മി​തി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഗു​രു​പൂ​ർ​ണി​മാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​നാ​മ: മാ​താ അ​മൃ​താ​ന​ന്ദ​മ​യി സേ​വാ സ​മി​തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​പൂ​ർ​ണി​മാ​ഘോ​ഷം മീ​ഡി​യ സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി.ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സു​ധീ​ർ തി​രു​നി​ല​ത്ത് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പാ​ട്ര​ൺ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​തീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, ഭ​ജ​ന കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ മ​നോ​ജ് യു, ​കൂ​ടാ​തെ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, സു​രേ​ഷ്, വി​ന​യ​ൻ, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, കേ​ശ​വ​ൻ ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി, ജ​ഗ​ന്നാ​ഥ്‌, ഹ​രി​മോ​ഹ​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി, ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത്‌, അ​നി​ത, വി​നു, രാ​ജു, വി​നീ​ത്, മ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സാ​ദ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

