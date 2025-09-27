Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ‘ഗ​​ൾ​​ഫ്​ മാ​​ധ്യ​​മം’ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ‘ഗ​​ൾ​​ഫ്​ മാ​​ധ്യ​​മം’ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: നാ​​ട്ടി​​ലെ​​യും പ്ര​​വാ​​സ​ലോ​​ക​​ത്തെ​​യും വി​​ശേ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ വി​​ശ്വാ​​സ്യ​​ത​​യോ​​ടെ വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക്കാ​​രി​​ലേ​​ക്കെ​​ത്തി​​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്രി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ​ത്ര​മാ​യ ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം’ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി.ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മ​ല​യാ​ളം വാ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ച ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 26 മ​നോ​ഹ​ര വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ന്നി​ടു​ന്ന ‘ഗ​​ൾ​​ഫ്​ മാ​​ധ്യ​​മ’​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യാ​യം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് ജോ​യി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.വാ​യ​ന​യു​ടെ പ്ര​സ​ക്തി​യും പ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ ധ​ർ​മ​വും വി​വ​രി​ച്ച...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans

    മ​നാ​മ: നാ​​ട്ടി​​ലെ​​യും പ്ര​​വാ​​സ​ലോ​​ക​​ത്തെ​​യും വി​​ശേ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ വി​​ശ്വാ​​സ്യ​​ത​​യോ​​ടെ വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക്കാ​​രി​​ലേ​​ക്കെ​​ത്തി​​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്രി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ​ത്ര​മാ​യ ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം’ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി.ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മ​ല​യാ​ളം വാ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ച ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 26 മ​നോ​ഹ​ര വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ന്നി​ടു​ന്ന ‘ഗ​​ൾ​​ഫ്​ മാ​​ധ്യ​​മ’​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യാ​യം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് ജോ​യി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വാ​യ​ന​യു​ടെ പ്ര​സ​ക്തി​യും പ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ ധ​ർ​മ​വും വി​വ​രി​ച്ച ജോ​സ​ഫ്, കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ളും നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം’ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ജ​മാ​ൽ ഇരിങ്ങൽ, കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജാ​ബി​ർ കെ, ​ബ്യൂ​റോ ചീ​ഫ് ഫാ​യി​സ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ രാ​ജ​ൻ പി​ള്ളൈ, മ​റ്റ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ത്രം വ​രി​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​വ​രെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. വ​രി​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി 3444 3250 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulf madhyamamGulf NewscampaignBahrain News
    News Summary - ‘Gulf Media’ circulation campaign begins with attractive prizes
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X