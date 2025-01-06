Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎം.​സി.​എം.​എ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:52 AM IST

    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ് പ്ര​വ​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം​; വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Gulf Cup Prediction Competition
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ പ്ര​വ​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: എം.​സി.​എം.​എ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ് പ്ര​വ​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​ജ​യി​യാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് യാ​സീ​ൻ, എം.​സി.​എം.​എ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മ​ര​ക്കാ​ട്ട്നി​ന്നും സ​മ്മാ​നം ഏ​റ്റു വാ​ങ്ങി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ലാം മ​മ്പാ​ട്ടു​മൂ​ല, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നീ​സ് ബാ​ബു, അ​വി​നാ​ഷ്, ഷ​ബീ​ർ​പൂ​നൂ​ർ, മു​നീ​ർ, മ​ജീ​ദ് സാ​ബി​ത്ത്, ജം​ഷി, ഷ​ഫീ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsMCMAGulf Cup Prediction Competition
    News Summary - Gulf Cup Prediction Competition organized by MCMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X