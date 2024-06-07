Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 8:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 8:52 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ-​ജ​നീ​വ​ സീ​സ​ണ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ എ​യ​ർ

    സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ്
    gulf air
    മ​നാ​മ: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ എ​യ​ർ ജ​നീ​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ സീ​സ​ണ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ൺ നാ​ലു​ മു​ത​ൽ സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും സ​ർ​വി​സു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക. സ്വി​സ്​ പ​ട്ട​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ മി​ക​ച്ച ഒ​പ്​​ഷ​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മി​തെ​ന്ന്​ ക​മ്പ​നി വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf Air
    News Summary - Gulf Air launches Bahrain-Geneva seasonal service
