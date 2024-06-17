Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ- യു.​എ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഉ​ട​ൻ

    Gulf Air,
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നും യു.​എ​സി​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​വം​ബ​റി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് യു.​എ​സ് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സ്റ്റീ​വ​ൻ സി ​ബോ​ണ്ടി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ (എ​ഫ്.​എ.​എ) അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​വ​രു​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​കാ​രം നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങാ​നാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​നം. ന​വം​ബ​റി​ലോ ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ലോ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Gulf AirBahrain-U.S Direct service
