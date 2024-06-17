Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 17 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT
Updated On 17 Jun 2024 7:16 AM GMT
ഗൾഫ് എയർ ബഹ്റൈൻ- യു.എസ് ഡയറക്ട് സർവിസ് ഉടൻtext_fields
News Summary - Gulf Air Bahrain-U.S Direct service soon
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനും യു.എസിനുമിടയിൽ നേരിട്ട് ഗൾഫ് എയർ സർവിസ് നവംബറിൽ തുടങ്ങുമെന്ന് യു.എസ് അംബാസഡർ സ്റ്റീവൻ സി ബോണ്ടി പറഞ്ഞു. അമേരിക്കൻ ഫെഡറൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേഷൻ (എഫ്.എ.എ) അടുത്തിടെ ബഹ്റൈൻ സിവിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റിയുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്തിയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. അവരുടെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് പ്രകാരം നേരിട്ടുള്ള സർവിസ് തുടങ്ങാനാണ് തീരുമാനം. നവംബറിലോ ഡിസംബറിലോ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സർവിസ് ആരംഭിക്കും.
