Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    7 Oct 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ കൂ​ട്ടം ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി

    onam 2024
    ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ കൂ​ട്ടം ‘ഓ​ണ​ത്തി​ള​ക്കം 2024’ ന്റെ ​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽനിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ കൂ​ട്ടം ‘ഓ​ണ​ത്തി​ള​ക്കം 2024’ ന്റെ ​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ട്യൂ​ബ്ലി​യി​ലു​ള്ള ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ ഇ​രു​നൂ​റോ​ളം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യീ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ, റോ​ജി ജോ​ൺ, അ​ഡ്മി​ൻ സു​ബീ​ഷ് നി​ട്ടൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ൻ, ജി​ഷാ​ർ ക​ട​വ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, രേ​ഷ്മ മോ​ഹ​ൻ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്.​എ​സ്, രാ​കേ​ഷ്, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം ഷ​മീ​ർ സു​ബൈ​ർ​കു​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

