    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് സ്നേ​ഹ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    GTF organized a love trip
    ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് സ്നേ​ഹ​യാ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തി​ക്കോ​ടി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം (ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ്) പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്റെ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സ്നേ​ഹ​യാ​ത്ര ഹൃ​ദ്യാ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ആ​ന്ത​ലൂ​സ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച യാ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ അ​റു​പ​തോ​ളം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ഞ്ജി സ​ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ആ​ശം​സി​ച്ചു. സി​റാ​ജ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര ഫ്ലാ​ഗ്ഓ​ഫ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - GTF organized a love trip
