Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ ദാ​ന തി​യ​റ്റ​റി​ന്​​ ഗ്രേ​റ്റ്​ ​​പ്ലെ​യി​സ്​ ടു വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ ദാ​ന തി​യ​റ്റ​റി​ന്​ ഗ്രേ​റ്റ്​ ​​പ്ലെ​യി​സ്​ ടു ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. മി​ക​ച്ച തൊ​ഴി​ല​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം സൃ​ഷ്​​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും അ​ൽ​ദാ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മാ​ണി​തെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - great place to work certification
