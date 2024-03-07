Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 7 March 2024 4:55 AM GMT
    date_range 7 March 2024 4:55 AM GMT

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ത് 41,000 പേ​ർ

    Al fatheh grand masjid
    അ​ൽ ഫ​തേ​ഹ് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ്

    മ​നാ​മ: 2023ൽ ​അ​ൽ ഫ​തേ​ഹ് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ത് 41,000 പേ​ർ. ഇ​ത് 2022നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ക്രൂ​സ് ക​പ്പ​ലു​ക​ളി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഹെ​ഡ് ന​വാ​ഫ് ആ​ൽ റാ​ഷി​ദ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:visitorsBahrain NewsGrand Masjid
