Posted Ondate_range 7 March 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 March 2024 4:55 AM GMT
കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ഗ്രാൻഡ് മസ്ജിദ് സന്ദർശിച്ചത് 41,000 പേർtext_fields
News Summary - Grand masjid
മനാമ: 2023ൽ അൽ ഫതേഹ് ഗ്രാൻഡ് മസ്ജിദ് സന്ദർശിച്ചത് 41,000 പേർ. ഇത് 2022നേക്കാൾ ഇരട്ടിയാണെന്നും കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ക്രൂസ് കപ്പലുകളിലെത്തിയ വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികൾ മസ്ജിദ് സന്ദർശിച്ചിരുന്നതായും സെന്റർ ഹെഡ് നവാഫ് ആൽ റാഷിദ് പറഞ്ഞു.
