സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകൾ ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ സാധാരണ നിലയിലേക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2026 9:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2026 9:18 AM IST
സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകൾ ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ സാധാരണ നിലയിലേക്ക്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Government offices to return to normal operations from Sunday
മനാമ: മേഖലയിലുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ വർക്ക് അറ്റ് ഹോം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച സർക്കാർ മേഖലകളിലെ ജോലികൾ 2026 ഏപ്രിൽ 26, ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ വീണ്ടും സാധാരണ നിലയിലാവും.
ബഹ്റൈൻ സിവിൽ സർവീസ് ബ്യൂറോ പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ഉത്തരവ് പ്രകാരം, രാജ്യത്തെ എല്ലാ സർക്കാർ വകുപ്പുകളിലും ജീവനക്കാർ നേരിട്ടെത്തി ജോലി ചെയ്യേണ്ടി വരും.
എല്ലാ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ, സർക്കാർ ഏജൻസികൾ, പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ, അതോറിറ്റികൾ എന്നിവക്ക് നിർദേശം ബാധകമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story