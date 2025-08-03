Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    3 Aug 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    3 Aug 2025 9:25 AM IST

    വ്യാ​ജ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ഗോ​സി

    മ​നാ​മ: വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളോ അ​പ്‌​ഡേ​റ്റു​ക​ളോ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ലി​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി വ​രു​ന്ന വ്യാ​ജ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് (ഗോ​സി). ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാം അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ, ഗോ​സി ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യോ ബാ​ഹ്യ ലി​ങ്കു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യോ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​രം സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഗോ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Gulf News fake messages gosi
    News Summary - Gosi warns against fake messages
