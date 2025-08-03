Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 3 Aug 2025 9:25 AM IST
Updated On 3 Aug 2025 9:25 AM IST
വ്യാജ സന്ദേശങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ഗോസി
News Summary - Gosi warns against fake messages
മനാമ: വ്യക്തിഗത വിവരങ്ങളോ അപ്ഡേറ്റുകളോ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ലിങ്കുകൾ വഴി വരുന്ന വ്യാജ സന്ദേശങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ജനറൽ ഓർഗനൈസേഷൻ ഫോർ സോഷ്യൽ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് (ഗോസി). ഔദ്യോഗിക ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ, ഗോസി ഒരിക്കലും വ്യക്തിഗത വിവരങ്ങൾ സന്ദേശങ്ങളിലൂടെയോ ബാഹ്യ ലിങ്കുകളിലൂടെയോ ആവശ്യപ്പെടില്ലെന്ന് അറിയിച്ചു. അതിനാൽ ഇത്തരം സന്ദേശങ്ങളോട് ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ഗോസി അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
