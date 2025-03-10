Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 11:36 AM IST

    ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​യ്യ​ഴി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ് ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഹ​സ്സം ബാ​ങ്കോ​ക് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം​കൊ​ണ്ട് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി.

    ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​റി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പി.​പി. റ​ഷീ​ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മു​ജീ​ബ് മാ​ഹി സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് റ​ഷീ​ദ് മാ​ഹി വി​വ​രി​ച്ചു. താ​ഹി​ർ വി.​സി, റി​ജാ​സ് റ​ഷീ​ദ്, നി​യാ​സ് വി.​സി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

