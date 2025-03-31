Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightരാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2025 9:04 AM IST

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വി​ല കു​തി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വി​ല കു​തി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ന്നു
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ആ​ഗോ​ള വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലെ കു​തി​പ്പി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തും സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വി​ല കു​തി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ന്നു. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ 21 കാ​ര​റ്റ് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഗ്രാ​മി​ന് ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കി​യ വി​ല 33 ദീ​നാ​റാ​ണ്. 22 കാ​ര​റ്റി​ന് 34.500 ഉം 24 ​കാ​ര​റ്റി​ന് 37.700 ദീ​നാ​റു​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളു പോ​ലു​ള്ള സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​രേ​റെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വി​ല​ക്കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​യെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​ർ കു​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsGold Price
    News Summary - Gold prices hike in the country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X