Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 10:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 10:20 AM IST

    ജി.​എം.​എ​ഫ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച തൂ​ബ്‍ലി​യി​ൽ

    ജി.​എം.​എ​ഫ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച തൂ​ബ്‍ലി​യി​ൽ
    മ​നാ​മ: വി​ശു​ദ്ധ റ​മ​ദാ​നി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (ജി.​എം.​എ​ഫ്) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ഈ ​മാ​സം 27ന് ​വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. തൂ​ബ്‍ലി​യി​ലെ ഹ​ലാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലാ​ണ് വി​ത​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - GMF Iftar Kit Distribution in Tubli on Friday
