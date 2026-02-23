Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Feb 2026 10:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Feb 2026 10:20 AM IST
ജി.എം.എഫ് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച തൂബ്ലിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - GMF Iftar Kit Distribution in Tubli on Friday
മനാമ: വിശുദ്ധ റമദാനിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഗൾഫ് മലയാളി ഫെഡറേഷൻ (ജി.എം.എഫ്) ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്ററിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തുന്ന ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ഈ മാസം 27ന് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും. തൂബ്ലിയിലെ ഹലായ തൊഴിലാളി ക്യാമ്പിലാണ് വിതരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
