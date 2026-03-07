Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    7 March 2026 10:19 AM IST
    7 March 2026 10:19 AM IST

    ജി.എം.എഫ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം നടത്തി

    ജി.എം.എഫ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം നടത്തി
    ജി.എം.എഫ് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം സിനിമ നടൻ അബുസലീം നിർവഹിക്കുന്നു

    മനാമ: റമദാൻ പുണ്യമാസത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ഗൾഫ് മലയാളി ഫെഡറേഷൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ നാഷനൽ കമ്മറ്റി മലബാർ ഗോൾഡ് ആൻഡ് ഡയമണ്ടുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ട്യൂബ്ലിയിലെ ഹലായ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം നടത്തി.

    ജി.എം.എഫ് ജി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്‍റും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ബഷീർ അമ്പലായിയുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ പ്രമുഖ സിനിമ നടനും സംരംഭകനുമായ അബുസലീം വിതരണം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കമ്മറ്റി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് നജീബ് കടലായി, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി കാസിം പാടത്തകായിൽ, ചാരിറ്റി കൺവീനർ അൻവർ കണ്ണൂർ, അജീഷ് കെ.വി, ഹലായ ഹാഷിം, സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, ഖൈസ് എന്നിവർ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    News Summary - GMF Bahrain distributes Iftar kits
