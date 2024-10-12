Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    12 Oct 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    Global Thikotians forum,
    ബി.​എം. സു​ഹ്റ​യെ​യും ഡോ. ​എം.​എം. ബ​ഷീ​റി​നെ​യും ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ

    തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം (ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ്) ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി ബി.​എം. സു​ഹ്റ, ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല മ​ല​യാ​ളം ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്‍റ് മു​ൻ മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​എം.​എം. ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം (ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ്) ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ എ.​കെ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ഞ്ജി സ​ത്യ​ൻ, മ​ജീ​ദ് ത​ണ​ൽ, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ബൈ​ജു, ന​ദീ​റ മു​നീ​ർ, ഹ​സൂ​റ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ജി​ജി മു​ജീ​ബ്, ശ്രീ​ജി​ല ബൈ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Bahrain News Global Thikotians forum
    sidekick