Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമഹാത്മജി പുരസ്‌കാർ ഗീത...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    മഹാത്മജി പുരസ്‌കാർ ഗീത വേണുഗോപാലിന് സമ്മാനിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Geetha Venugopal
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മികച്ച ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തകക്കുള്ള മഹാത്മജി പുരസ്‌കാർ 2024 ഗീത വേണുഗോപാൽ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുന്നു

    മനാമ: ജവഹർലാൽ നെഹ്‌റു കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയുടെ മികച്ച ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തകക്കുള്ള മഹാത്മജി പുരസ്‌കാർ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തക ഗീത വേണുഗോപാലിന് സമ്മാനിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഭാരത് ഭവനിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മന്ത്രി ഒ.ആർ. കേളു പുരസ്കാരം സമ്മാനിച്ചു. അഡ്വ. ഐ.ബി. സതീഷ് എം.എൽ.എ, വി. ശശി എം.എൽ.എ എന്നിവർ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsGeetha VenugopalMahatmaji Puraskar
    News Summary - Geetha Venugopal was hnoured with Mahatmaji Puraskar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick