Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘം പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടും നി​യ​മ വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സം​ഘ​ത്തെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ ​പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ മൊ​ഴി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:violating lawarrest
    News Summary - Gang arrested for violating law
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X