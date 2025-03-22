Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    22 March 2025 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    22 March 2025 8:08 AM IST

    ഗാ​ല​പ് ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റൈ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഗാ​ല​പ് ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റൈ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഗാ​ല​പ് ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റൈ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ ജൂ​ഫ്രി ഗ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഗാ​ല​പ് ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റൈ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ അ​ൽ​ഹ​ദ്റ​മി റോ​ഡി​ലെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​രെ​യും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ​യും സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​രെ​യും ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ടെ​മ്പ്ൾ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ​യൊ​ക്കെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു പോ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Iftar MeetingsShipping companyRamadan 2025
