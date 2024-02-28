Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഗഗൻയാൻ പ്രഖ്യാപനം:...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:37 AM GMT

    ഗഗൻയാൻ പ്രഖ്യാപനം: സ​ന്തോ​ഷം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    prasanth balakrishnan nair, Gaganyan project
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​മാ​ന ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യ ഗ​ഗ​ന്‍യാ​ൻ ദൗ​ത്യം ന​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ​ക്ക് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​മാ​നം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ള​റി‍യി​ച്ച് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ൽ​മാ​നു​ൽ ഫാ​രി​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​സാ​ർ കു​ന്നം​കു​ള​ത്തി​ങ്ങ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OICCGaganyan
    News Summary - Gaganyan Declaration: OICC Palakkad District Committee shares happiness
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X