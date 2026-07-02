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Posted Ondate_range 2 July 2026 3:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 July 2026 3:49 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഇന്ധനവില പുതുക്കി നിശ്ചയിച്ചു: പുതിയ നിരക്കുകൾ ഇന്നു മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Fuel prices revised in Bahrain: new rates come into effect from today
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജൂലൈ മാസത്തേക്കുള്ള ഇന്ധനവില ഫ്യുവൽ പ്രൈസിങ് ആൻഡ് മോണിറ്ററിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ആഗോള വിപണിയിലെ മാറ്റങ്ങൾക്കനുസൃതമായി തയ്യാറാക്കിയ ഈ പുതിയ നിരക്കുകൾ ജൂലൈ 2 മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വന്നു. ജയ്യിദ് (91) 0.222, മുമ്താസ് (95) 0.247, സൂപ്പർ (98) 0.362, ഡീസൽ 0.229 എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് നിരക്ക്. ബഹ്റൈനി മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഡീസൽ സബ്സിഡി തുടർന്നും ലഭിക്കുമെന്നും കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
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